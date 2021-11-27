Accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine: the management of the mine and state inspectors of Rostekhnadzor were sent under arrest

27 November 2021 09:12 GMT Updated an hour ago

Photo author, Maksim Kiselev / TASS Photo caption, Mine director Sergei Makhrakov pleaded not guilty

On Saturday, in Kemerovo, courts were held to choose a preventive measure for those detained in the case of an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, the victims of which were 51 people.

The director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his deputy, Andrei Molostvov, and the head of the site, Sergei Gerasimenok, were accused of violating industrial safety requirements at hazardous production for two months. Also arrested were state inspectors of Rostekhnadzor Sergei Vinokurov and Vyacheslav Semykin, who carried out an inspection at the mine a week ago. They were charged with negligence.

Makhrakov pleaded not guilty during the court session, RIA Novosti reports. He has been in charge of the company since 2013. In 2021, he was recognized as the best manager of a coal mine according to the results of a regional competition, according to one of the messages on the website of the SDS-Ugol company, which includes Listvyazhnaya. His work experience is 25 years.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser. Video caption, “Methane went off scale there”: stories of relatives of those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine

The head of the Listvyazhnaya mine, Sergei Gerasimenok, told reporters before the meeting that he had not received complaints from workers about working conditions and violations. “The miners did not complain. Minor violations are always there, prescriptions are issued,” Interfax quotes him.

According to the preliminary version, on November 25, an explosion of a methane-air mixture occurred in the mine, which caused smoke. At the time of the incident, there were 285 miners in the mine, 239 of them were brought to the surface. During the operation, five mine rescuers were also killed. The victims were reportedly poisoned by the combustion products.

According to BBC correspondents from the scene, the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, said that rescuers had already descended into the mine to continue the operation to raise the dead to the surface. Since the explosion, about five bodies have already been lifted. At the same time, the first funeral of victims of the tragedy can take place no earlier than Monday or Tuesday.

Dismissal of the head of Prokopyevsk

On Friday evening, Tsivilev announced that he had dismissed the head of the city of Prokopyevsk, Vyacheslav Starchenko, as he, according to him, held a banquet, despite the mourning declared in the region. Videos of the celebrations began to circulate on social media.

As a result, Starchenko worked in his new position for only one day. On Saturday it became known that he was also expelled from the United Russia party.

“In Prokopyevsk, the administration officials decided to celebrate the appointment of the new head of Vyacheslav Starchenko. While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every resident of the region worried about miners and rescuers “, – wrote Tsivilev in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Starchenko said that there was no holiday. “There was no banquet. And I was not, and there were no celebrations for my inauguration. You saw this video. I am not there, anyone can be recorded, but I was not present there!” Ren-TV.

New victims

On Saturday morning it became known that the number of injured mine rescuers increased to 15. They were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, said the head of the Novokuznetsk paramilitary mine rescue detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Apalkov.

Photo author, Veronika Kuzminova / TASS

Rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, rescued the day before, was transferred to Kemerovo due to developing renal failure. “So far we only know that he received general hypothermia, as well as exposure to carbon monoxide, and developing kidney failure forced him to be transferred to us,” Igor Pachgin, chief physician of the Regional Clinical Emergency Hospital, told reporters.

At the same time, the acting head of the RF Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan said that nothing threatens the life of the rescuer.

Zakovryashin was part of one of the rescue groups who went in search of the miners. All six people stopped communicating and were declared dead.

But on Friday morning it became known that a survivor was found in Listvyazhnaya, and it turned out to be Alexander Zakovryashin. “They [спасатели] stumbled upon him, he was conscious, moving himself through the mine. Helped him to the surface. This is, indeed, an amazing event, “says the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev.

The search has resumed

On Saturday morning, Acting Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan announced the resumption of prospecting work at the mine. Before that, they were interrupted due to strong gas pollution. “The prospecting work at the mine has been resumed. Having monitored the situation during the night, we came to the conclusion that the mine is not burning. This is extremely important, it facilitates the search,” TASS quotes Chupriyan.

Chupriyan added that the rescuers did not abandon the idea of ​​drilling a hole to the explosion site to cool the mine. This, in his opinion, will make it possible to find miners as soon as possible.

Tsivilev said Friday evening that it could take a month to find the bodies of the dead. “I just want to say that no one expects that it will be one day, or two days, or three days. It will not be a week. It could be a month,” he said.