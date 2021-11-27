Actress Emma Roberts celebrates her birthday – the muse of a generation who is not afraid to be different

When your aunt is Julia Roberts, you automatically inherit not only a dazzling smile, but also a share of industry influence. But over a long career that began as a child, Emma Roberts has proven that her acting skills speak for itself. It doesn’t matter if she plays a detective in Nancy Drew, a witch in American Horror Story, a sorority president in Scream Queens, or the heroine of a brutal online game in Nerva. For her 30th birthday, Emma can boast of her motherhood and more than 40 roles, all of which are quite large.

At first glance, Emma Roberts can be counted among the classic Hollywood beauties, but in fairness it should be noted that few people so often and radically change their images. And it’s not about cinema now: during her beauty evolution, Roberts managed to change her hair color several times from brunette to blonde to red. It did not even occur to the actress to dwell on the most suitable shade – but how to choose if any reincarnation seems to be as harmonious as possible?

While change always seems like a matter of course, it takes time and effort. So, for example, the same master, Nikki Lee, has been responsible for the hair for many years. Emma herself admits that she has a completely different attitude to each image. Long blonde hair in “Scream Queens” helped her acquire more character traits of the character of Chanel, the bright brown color became a kind of tribute to Drew Barrymore and Julia Roberts from the 1990s, and a great responsibility is associated with red hair – the color is quickly washed out, so Emma you have to pay special attention to care and not wash your hair too often.

I must say that being a blonde is more fun. I love light hair color because it makes it much easier to match makeup and clothes. Due to my fair skin and dark hair, I always look very tired if I don’t put on makeup.

Outside the exits on the red carpet, the actress cannot be caught “at the parade”. Roberts devotes time to rest for himself, allowing the skin to breathe. “Sometimes you have to let yourself be like yourself without makeup. I see a lot of young girls wearing heavy makeup every single day, and I think it’s very important to feel comfortable without it, ”says Emma Roberts.

Professional facials, gouache massages and procedures are replacing the actress on vacation – most often the responsibility of her favorite New York beautician Tracy Martin is responsible for this. When it comes to home care, the actress’s favorites are algae body oils and bath salts in the evenings.

“Mom always told me: less is more. This is not what I stuck with as a teenager when I wanted red nails, red lips and smoky ice. Today my maximum is a moisturizing tone, dark mascara and pink nail polish, ”- this is how Roberts describes her external transformation, who is not used to dressing up and painting at home. Fortunately, this rule does not apply to her appearances – below we share the brightest and most inspiring images of the actress in honor of her birthday.