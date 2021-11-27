Actress Kristen Stewart is in love and became a princess

Where is the actress who starred in the vampire saga 12 years ago now?: The star was determined for a long time who she loves more – women or men

Bella Swan from “Twilight” was sweet, fragile, quiet until she became a vampire. Kristen, whom we know well for this very image, is completely different: a confident kid who prefers short haircuts, casual street style in clothes and an open relationship. We learned what she has new in her career and on the personal front.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight. Photo: still from the film

Filming starts in Germany “Spencer” about Princess Diana. Director – Chilean Pablo Larrain – already an experienced person in biographical pictures: in 2016, two of his biopics were released at once – the series “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman, and “Neruda” about the Chilean poet and politics Pablo Neruda. Now Larrain is going to delve into the feelings of Lady Dee when she decides to divorce Prince Charles and abandon the future status of Queen of Great Britain.

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in Spencer. Photo: still from the film

Last year, the director announced that Kristen Stewart had given the lead role. He called her one of the outstanding actresses of our time, who can be mysterious and fragile and at the same time very strong. “I think Kristen will present something amazing and intriguing on the screen.“, – quoted the director of the media. The choice of Larrain, however, is not to everyone’s liking. The main argument is that Kristen does not look like Diana at all. Well, the more interesting the task is for both the actress and the make-up artists. Kristen Stewart is already hard at work on her new role. Emotionally immersed in the image helps her to the TV series “Crown”, where in the fourth season Diana was played by an aspiring British actress Emma Corrin… Very plausible, by the way.

Kristen Stewart in The Happiest Season. Photo: still from the film

In November 2020, the actress appeared in Clay Duvall’s new Christmas melodrama “The happiest season”… The premiere was successful, despite the fact that due to the pandemic the film was shown not on the big screens, but on the streamer, and the topic is controversial. The heroine Kristen is in love with her student (played by Mackenzie Davis) and is going to propose at a Christmas family dinner at the house of the parents of the passion, who are neither sleep nor spirit about their daughter’s orientation.

Kristen Stewart in Charlie’s Angels. Photo: still from the film

Kristen generally respects LGBT topics: Charlie’s Angels (in 2019, the famous media franchise was relaunched) she herself suggested to the director to make her heroine Sabina a lesbian. Prior to that, she starred in three films where same-sex love appears. And for the role of Valentina, the personal assistant of an aging actress (Juliette Binoche), in the drama “Sils-Maria” In 2014, Stewart even won a Cesar Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The first, by the way, is from American actresses.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson played a couple in love in Twilight. Photo: Global Look

Kristen Stewart is bisexual herself, so the interest in the topic is understandable. Yes, at the height of Twilight’s audience adoration, she nearly married Robert Pattinson – his beloved vampire. Movie couple RobSten (as they were called) twisted love for more than four years, their romance survived even after Kristen’s betrayal with the director Rupert Sanderswho was almost twice her age. Kristen, we recall, then publicly repented, Robert forgave, made an offer. But the wedding did not happen. Kristen assures that they had everything for real, and not for the sake of PR, and still speaks warmly about the former.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been together for over four years. Photo: Global Look

Itself now prefers only girls. Over the past five years, her passions have been special effects designer Alisha Kargail, singer Soko and St. Vincent, model Stella McCartney. Kristen is currently in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Mayer. Both were encrypted for more than a year, but recently Dylan posted their joint photo and declaration of love on her Instagram, and Kristen in an interview shared that she was ready to propose. So it may come to a wedding.

Kristen Stewart with her lover, screenwriter Dylan Mayer. Photo: the scriptwriter’s personal Instagram page

Kristen Stewart, who celebrated her 30th birthday last spring, April 9, has 55 roles in the filmography. After “Twilight” most notable in “Snow White and the Huntsman”, “Camp X-Ray”, “On the road”, “Under the water”… And before the vampire saga – in “Panic room”where 11-year-old Kristen played the heroine’s daughter Jodie Foster, “In the land of women” with Meg Ryan, “Into the wild” Sean Penn, “Devil’s Mansion” with Sharon Stone.

Kristen Stewart in The Devil’s Mansion (2003). Photo: still from the film

There is also a successful directorial debut – a short film “Let’s swim” (2014), which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, and several music videos. And in the plans – the film adaptation of the memoirs of the American writer, and in the past swimmer Lydia Yuknavich “Chronology of water”… In the fate of Yuknavich there were family violence, drugs, alcoholism, a failed sports career, the death of a child. Kristen knows Lydia personally and promises to write the best female role. Maybe even for myself.

Five facts about the actress

Actress Kristen Stewart. Photo: Global Look