Afghan National Geographic Cover Awarded Refugee Status in Italy

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-26/afganka_so_znamenitoy_oblozhki_national_geographic_poluchila_status_bezhenca_v_italii https://www.znak.com/2021-11-26/afganka_so_znamenitoy_oblozhki_national_geographic_poluchila_status_bezhenca_v_italii 2021.11.26

An Afghan woman from the famous cover of National Geographic magazine arrived in Rome on the evacuation program from Afghanistan. This is stated on the website of the Italian government.

YouTube video screenshot

“NGOs working in Afghanistan supported Sharbat Gulu [женщину с фото] in her request for help to leave her country. The Chairman of the Council of Ministers made this possible by organizing a trip for her to Italy within the framework of a broader evacuation program for Afghan citizens, ”it was reported.

The picture was taken by photojournalist Steve McCurry in 1984, the girl’s name is Sharbat Gula. Now she is about 50 years old, the exact date of birth is unknown. Photographed an Afghan woman in a refugee camp on the Afghan-Pakistani border. Then Gula was left without both parents after a raid on her village.

In 1985, a portrait of a girl with green eyes appeared on the cover of National Geographic magazine. Then the photo gained worldwide fame, and the girl herself began to be called “Afghan girl” or “Afghan Mona Lisa”. In 2012, the picture was sold at the auction house Christie ‘s in New York for $ 178.9 thousand.

Recall that the Taliban * came to power in Afghanistan this year, after which thousands of Afghans began to leave the country. Within the framework of humanitarian aid, Italy took out about 5 thousand people from the country.

* The organization is recognized as terrorist on the territory of Russia and is prohibited.