Akhmat beat Rostov in the RPL match – 11/27/2021

Football, Premier League, Round 1627.11.2021, 16:30 (Moscow time UTC + 3)Akhmat Arena, 5557 spectators
Head coaches
|Andrey Talalaev
|Vitaly Kafanov
|Artem Polyarus
|26 ′
|Senin Sebay
|76 ′
Team lineups
|33
|Vitaly Gudiev
|thirty
|Sergey Pesyakov
|4
|Darko Todorovic
|4
|Denis Terentyev
|eight
|Miroslav Bogosavac
|13
|Igor Kalinin
|15
|Andrey Semenov
|16
|Bartolomeu Jacintu Bashtush
|twenty
|Zoran Nijic
|55
|Maxim Osipenko
|47
|Daniil Utkin
|15
|Danil Glebov
|
41 ′
|59
|Evgeny Kharin
|
57 ′
|7
|Dmitry Poloz
|fourteen
|Artem Polyarus
|
84 ′
|eleven
|Pontus Almqvist
|
81 ′
|nine
|Gabriel Iancu
|92
|Victor Melekhin
|23
|Anton Shvets
|
45 + 1 ′61 ′
|19
|Khoren Bayramyan
|
81 ′
|77
|Vladislav Karapuzov
|90
|Maxim Turischev
|94
|Artem Timofeev
|
52 ′84 ′
|25
|Kirill Volmer
|
71 ′
|17
|Lechi Sadulaev
|88
|Kirill Shchetinin
|
78 ′
|68
|Artem Arkhipov
|
66 ′
|22
|Ali Sow
|
75 ′
|eighteen
|Senin Sebay
|27
|Nikolay Komlichenko
|3
|Yellow cards
|2
|0
|Red cards
|0
|0
|Goal moments
|0
|17
|Strikes (total)
|nine
|4
|Shots on target
|3
|0
|Rods, crossbars
|0
|5
|Corner
|3
|eight
|Fouls
|ten
|1
|Offsides
|1
Referee team
|Main judge
|Vladislav Bezborodov(Russia, St.Peterburg)
|Side judge
|Valentin Murashov(Russia Moscow)
|Side judge
|Dmitry Ermakov(Russia, St.Peterburg)
|VAR
|Evgeny Turbin(Russia, Dmitrov)
|Assistant VAR
|Ilya Eleferenko(Russia Moscow)