Akhmetov denied Zelensky’s words about involvement in the preparation of a coup

2021-11-26T18: 53

2021-11-26T18: 53

2021-11-26T19: 27

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov called the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was allegedly involved in the preparation of a coup d’état a lie. Earlier, Zelensky said that he had received information that a coup d’état was expected in Ukraine on December 1, in which businessman Rinat Akhmetov was involved. He believes that Akhmetov is being dragged into the preparation of a coup. “The information released by Vladimir Zelensky about allegedly being drawn into some kind of coup is a complete lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by,” Akhmetov’s statement, cited by System Capital Management, of which he is the founder. He noted that his position is unambiguous – “an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbass.” “My actions confirm this. As a citizen of Ukraine, a major investor, The taxpayer and employer of the country will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech. And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine, “he added.

