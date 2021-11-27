https://ria.ru/20211126/gosperevorot-1760956099.html
Akhmetov denied Zelensky’s words about involvement in the preparation of a coup
Akhmetov denied Zelensky’s words about involvement in the preparation of a coup – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Akhmetov denied Zelensky’s words about involvement in the preparation of a coup
Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov called the statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he was allegedly involved in the preparation of the state … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T18: 53
2021-11-26T18: 53
2021-11-26T19: 27
rinat akhmetov
in the world
Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151219/06/1512190649_0-0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_ecbcb5fefd8512e16e21fcf7f0c80967.jpg
KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov called the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was allegedly involved in the preparation of a coup d’état a lie. Earlier, Zelensky said that he had received information that a coup d’état was expected in Ukraine on December 1, in which businessman Rinat Akhmetov was involved. He believes that Akhmetov is being dragged into the preparation of a coup. “The information released by Vladimir Zelensky about allegedly being drawn into some kind of coup is a complete lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by,” Akhmetov’s statement, cited by System Capital Management, of which he is the founder. He noted that his position is unambiguous – “an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbass.” “My actions confirm this. As a citizen of Ukraine, a major investor, The taxpayer and employer of the country will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech. And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine, “he added.
https://ria.ru/20211126/ukraina-1760944945.html
https://ria.ru/20211117/ukraina-1759467740.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151219/06/1512190649_52:536:363_1920x0_80_0_0_d00ebcb757b10f46dcc56fdd303a38d0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
rinat akhmetov, in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky
Akhmetov denied Zelensky’s words about involvement in the preparation of a coup
Yesterday, 18:36
“I am not Yanukovych – I will not run away.” Who is preparing a new coup in Ukraine
“The information made public by Vladimir Zelensky about allegedly drawing me into some kind of coup is a complete lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by,” Akhmetov said in a statement, quoted by System Capital Management. the founder of which he is.
He noted that his position is unambiguous – “an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbass.”
“My actions confirm this. As a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer of the country, I will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech. And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine,” he added.
November 17, 14:44
The parliament announced an open confrontation between Akhmetov and Zelensky