Aliyev and Pashinyan in Sochi agreed to create a commission on border delimitation. Putin handed them over an olive branch

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, met at a summit organized by Russia in Sochi and agreed to “lead the way” towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the border between states. Their talks took place shortly after the escalation of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in November.

Previously, there were no bilateral formats in the Karabakh conflict, since any contacts between the parties were carried out through the mediation of third parties. However, the joint statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, made following the talks in Sochi, also mentions the significant role of Moscow.

In the declaration signed by Aliyev, Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin, the parties undertake to take steps to normalize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and “lead the case towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the state border” between Azerbaijan and Armenia “with the advisory assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.” At the same time, Russia undertakes to “do everything possible” to normalize the situation in Karabakh.

Analyst of the International Crisis Group Olesya Vartanyan draws attention on his Twitter that Baku and Yerevan agreed to create a commission on border issues “on a bilateral basis. […] and not mediated by Russia, as discussed earlier. “

