Aliyev and Pashinyan in Sochi agreed to create a commission on border delimitation. Putin handed them over an olive branch

8 hours ago

Photo author, Kremlin.ru Photo caption, Putin presented the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with an olive branch

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, met at a summit organized by Russia in Sochi and agreed to “lead the way” towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the border between states. Their talks took place shortly after the escalation of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in November.

Previously, there were no bilateral formats in the Karabakh conflict, since any contacts between the parties were carried out through the mediation of third parties. However, the joint statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, made following the talks in Sochi, also mentions the significant role of Moscow.

In the declaration signed by Aliyev, Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin, the parties undertake to take steps to normalize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and “lead the case towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the state border” between Azerbaijan and Armenia “with the advisory assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.” At the same time, Russia undertakes to “do everything possible” to normalize the situation in Karabakh.

Analyst of the International Crisis Group Olesya Vartanyan draws attention on his Twitter that Baku and Yerevan agreed to create a commission on border issues “on a bilateral basis. […] and not mediated by Russia, as discussed earlier. “

Aggravation of the situation in November

Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Sochi for the first time in several months – and just ten days after another aggravation on the borders of their countries.

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser. Video caption, “Key to Karabakh”. How Shusha lives a year after the war

On November 16, on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, after a series of clashes, battles began, the parties for which, as usual, blamed each other. The clashes ended after Moscow intervened. Russian peacekeepers are on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Before the meeting in Sochi, Baku handed over to Yerevan two prisoners of war, one of whom was detained during the recent battles.

According to media reports, the negotiations were complex. First, Vladimir Putin met with Aliyev one-on-one, then Pashinyan joined them, after which Putin talked one-on-one with the Armenian prime minister. The result of the meeting was a signed declaration, and the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders received an olive branch from Putin as a gift.

Sharp optimism

Pashinyan commented on the meeting with cautious optimism. “The topic of starting the delimitation and demarcation process is not new. We discussed this issue and adopted a trilateral statement that it is necessary to create the necessary conditions and mechanisms for security and stability on the border,” he said.

Photo author, Getty Images

Pashinyan stressed that before the start of demarcation – and in general the work of the commission – stable conditions must be created in Karabakh. At the same time, he mentioned that Azerbaijan continues to hold the Armenian prisoners of war. “There is a problem of hostages and other detainees, prisoners of war, and this is a very important humanitarian issue,” the prime minister said. “The main thing is that we were able to come to concrete decisions on stabilization in the South Caucasus region.”

The Azerbaijani leader commented on the signing of the document as follows: “I have repeatedly said that we in Azerbaijan are determined to turn the page of the long-term confrontation with Armenia, to begin a stage of normal interaction. I think that in this format we are achieving our goals.” Aliyev added that Baku sees from the Armenian side “the disposition to create preconditions for the situation in the region to be more predictable.”

Pashinyan and Aliyev will soon meet again, but without Putin. Their meeting under the auspices of the European Union will take place in Brussels on December 15.

As the author of the Eurasianet edition Joshua Kuchera notes, the meeting in Europe was known even before the talks in Sochi. “Many regional experts viewed the hastily organized talks – announced just four days before the meeting – as Russia’s desire to maintain as much control as possible over [мирным] process “.