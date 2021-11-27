Ambassadors of Russia and China criticized the idea of ​​a summit for democracy – RT in Russian

The heads of the Russian and Chinese diplomatic missions in Washington strongly reject the idea of ​​an international summit in support of democracy initiated by the United States. According to diplomats, this will cause an ideological confrontation.

“This obvious product of the Cold War mentality will cause ideological confrontation and division in the world, creating new ‘dividing lines’. This trend is contrary to the development of the modern world, “- said in their joint article for The National Interest.

The authors of the material stressed that China and Russia categorically reject such a step, and called on other countries to focus on “doing their best, and not condescendingly criticizing others.”

The diplomats noted that at the same time, there is no need to worry about democracy in Moscow and Beijing – it is better to pay attention to what is happening in other states at home.

“Is it freedom when various rallies in their countries are dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas? It doesn’t sound like freedom, ”the ambassadors say.

The United States has invited 110 countries to the “Summit for Democracy” in December.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the American initiative to hold the event, said that it would be a movement towards the split of the world community into friends and foes.