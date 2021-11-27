Ambassadors of the Russian Federation and China criticized the holding of the summit of democracies in the USA

The Ambassadors of Russia and China to the United States, Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang, co-authored an article in the American edition of the National Interest in which they criticized the Summit for Democracy. This event with the participation of the leaders of dozens of countries of the world will be held on December 9-10 in an online format at the initiative of US President Joe Biden. Neither Russia nor China was invited to participate.

In Russian, the ambassadors’ article was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in the United States. It says that the “undertaking” with the summit “was undertaken by the Americans in the spirit of the Cold War mentality” and emphasizes that China and Russia “categorically reject this step.”

“Democracy is not the prerogative of any country or group of states … It can be implemented in different ways, and there is no model that would be suitable for all states,” state ambassadors write, according to numerous assessments of Western politicians and non-governmental organizations, such like Freedom House being authoritarian. According to the ambassadors of Russia and China, “the main measure of democracy should be the people” and the extent to which people in this or that country have a “sense of satisfaction and happiness.” The article calls China “an all-encompassing, integral socialist democracy”, and Russia – “a democratic federal rule of law with a republican form of government”, and it is argued that “amendments to the Constitution, adopted as a result of a referendum (so in the text, from a legal point of view, no referendum on amendments was held, the so-called all-Russian vote was organized according to a specially adopted law – RS) 2020, further strengthened democratic institutions in the Russian Federation. ”

The text goes on to say that one should not interfere “in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of fighting corruption, promoting democratic values ​​or protecting human rights,” and condemns the so-called “color revolutions” as “anti-democratic.” “There is no need to worry about democracy in Russia and China. Governments of some states should think about themselves and what is happening in their homes,” the ambassadors write, urging all states to abandon the use of “value-based diplomacy” and strive for ” harmonious coexistence of countries with different systems of social structure. “

US President Joe Biden promised to hold a world summit of democracies during the election campaign, while one of the goals of this event, he called the discussion of strategies to counter authoritarian regimes. Both Russia and China were mentioned in this context. The summit invited mainly the allies of the United States, including all EU countries, except Hungary, Georgia and Ukraine, a number of states in Asia, Africa, Latin America.

A press release on the White House website outlines three main themes for the upcoming summit: countering authoritarianism and corruption, and supporting human rights. Little is known about the specific steps that will be discussed at the summit. Deutsche Welle, summarizing media publications about the upcoming summit, writes, for example, that the participants can commit themselves to adopt their own versions of the Magnitsky Act in force in the United States as a mechanism for sanctions in response to violations of human rights.