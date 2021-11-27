https://ria.ru/20211127/reys-1761009479.html

An additional export flight for migrants appointed from Minsk

MINSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. An additional evacuation flight of the Iraqi airline Iraqi Airways from Minsk has been included in the schedule of the Belarusian airport, it is tentatively scheduled for Sunday evening, according to the online departure and arrival board on the air harbor website. Earlier, the national airport Minsk reported that two a humanitarian flight by Iraqi Airways, which will take Iraqi migrants from among those who unsuccessfully tried to get through Belarusian territory to the EU to Erbil. Both flights will be operated by Iraqi Airways on a 420-seat Boeing 747-400. The first of these flights was originally expected to be operated on Friday evening, but in fact, it departed Friday night. The second of the announced flights is expected on Saturday at 11.45 pm (Moscow time). Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said earlier that both flights will take out from Belarus about 430 Iraqi migrants, including children. Prior to that, in November, Iraqi Airways operated three evacuation flights, which returned 431, 176 and 435 Iraqis to their homeland, respectively, from among those who previously unsuccessfully tried to get from Belarusian territory to the EU. airlines in Erbil. According to the schedule, on November 28 at 10:45 pm, Iraqi Airways will fly to Erbil on a Boeing 747-400. Meanwhile, as the practice of previous humanitarian flights has shown, the departure time can be adjusted. Thus, the number of Iraqi Airways evacuation flights this week can reach five, and in general in November – six. In November, a group of migrants formed near the border of Belarus and Poland. mostly Kurds, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. 3 thousand migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, earlier, about a thousand migrants, according to him, voluntarily returned to their homeland. Migrants return both by evacuation flights and individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries The Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

