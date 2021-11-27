Anti-coronavirus measures will be weakened in the Ulyanovsk region from December 1 – RBK

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Global Look Press



The authorities of the Ulyanovsk region decided from December 1 to weaken a number of restrictions related to countering the coronavirus, the press service of the regional government reports.

The changes are being introduced “based on the emerging sanitary and epidemiological situation in the region,” the website says.

Cinemas will be able to operate with occupancy rates up to 70%. The presence of a QR code, negative PCR test or vaccination certificate for visitors remains a prerequisite;

Catering establishments will be able to work with 100% occupancy. Visitors will be required to present a QR code, PCR test result or vaccination certificate;

Registration of marriages will be allowed in the presence of guests who have a valid QR code;

Hotels and hostels will be able to accommodate guests without PCR tests, QR codes and certificates. Documents are required only when visiting restaurants or cafes in hotels;

Citizens without QR codes, PCR tests and certificates will be able to visit shopping centers on weekdays from 8:00 to 15:00;

Teenagers from 14 to 18 years old will be entitled to attend theaters without adult supervision.

WHO says PCR tests can detect new COVID-19 strain



The region maintains requirements for maintaining social distance, wearing masks and measuring temperature in public places.