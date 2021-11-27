Anti-vaccine bloggers staged a booth in the “red” zone

A story developed around those who urge people not to vaccinate, that is, to take risks and endanger their lives. What did they say there before?

“Covid is not about disease at all. So to speak, the vaccine is not about health. It’s about obedience and control,” assures the actress Maria Shukshina.

“Now to be treated for covid, which has long been gone, is just utter nonsense”, – the singer Yuri Loza is sure.

In response to this, a group of doctors-heads of large hospitals invited rabid anti-Axes to visit the “red” zones, where covid patients are balancing on the brink of life and death. Most of those severe are not vaccinated. And there, on hospital beds, how often do they say: “What did we pull? What did we listen to everyone ?!”

Which of the anti-vaccination workers in Moscow and St. Petersburg accepted the invitation of the doctors and nevertheless visited the “red” zones, and who “gave the back” and did not come at all?

In Moscow, only a few people responded to the invitation of doctors. They came “armed” – with video cameras, smartphones and devices for measuring electromagnetic radiation. The leader of the group, Anton Tarasov, calls himself an engineer. He believes that there is no virus, but 5G radiation and the spraying of chemicals from the air.

– Is the 5G story related to the pandemic?

– Yes, these are links of the same chain to scare and then control. This is done in order to kill the current population, which will remain out of work after digitalization, so that there are no general riots, Tarasov is sure.

The bloggers decided to expose the world conspiracy in the 15th city hospital – there are now 900 patients with coronavirus, more than a hundred in intensive care, and dozens of patients on mechanical ventilation. Having learned that before going to the “red” zone it was necessary to pass a PCR test, the guests made a scandal.

– How are the guests?

“The impressions are very negative, and we are so surprised by such illiteracy, such aggression, misunderstanding and unwillingness to understand simple things,” said Olga Vakulenko, head of the CDC, resuscitation doctor.

The doctors seemed to be shocked by the behavior of the visitors. The first attempt at briefing failed. The doctors, obviously, planned a calm conversation, prepared mineral water and documents for signing – this is a consent and a warning about risks – but nothing came of it.

The head physician Valery Vechorko had to urgently intervene in what was happening. “We are with you in an infectious diseases hospital, serious patients are constantly being admitted here. We have arranged a booth here: I will go, I will not go, I will put on that mask, I will not wear this one,” Vechorko is indignant.

Most of the bloggers refused to go to the “red” zone, having learned that they needed to wear protective equipment. Some believed that a balaclava was enough.

They were outraged by the rules of the hospital so that the doctors called the police. Only three of them agreed to fulfill the legal requirements of doctors.

By the third year of the pandemic, it seems, everyone saw it: patients exhausted by the disease, many of whom are unable to breathe on their own, doctors working to the limit, constantly pumping oxygen ventilators. In intensive care, there is also a feeling as if there is no hope. Coronavirus as it is: unpredictable, merciless, often deadly.

In St. Petersburg, no one came to the hospital at all. Yuri Loza, a well-known opponent of vaccination, was expected for several hours. The author of “Plot” confirmed his visit to the doctors, but in the end preferred a concert in a Moscow club to him. It seems that he was not going to the “red” zone.

“There was no goal to force Mr. Loza to be vaccinated – it was his choice. The goal was to explain to him that there is no need for false and unverified anti-vaccine information among the people who listen to him, spread,” – said the doctors.

The entire trip to the “red” zone of the Moscow hospital took the bloggers more than an hour. They were even allowed into the operating room and the intensive care unit. They could ask any question to any patient. Those who, of course, are able to answer them. And the guests wondered if there were any vaccinated among the seriously ill patients.

The guests stayed in protective suits for a very short time, while the doctors’ shift continues. Ten minutes of rest – and again to the “red” zone.

“There is no time for discussion. We need to discard everything and unite all of humanity in order to stop the pandemic,” Valery Vechorko said.

While the bloggers were taking a tour, another sixty people were admitted to the coronavirus department of the 15th hospital.