Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the "red zone" in the hospital

Anti-vaccinations made a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital – Russia news today

Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the doctors' letter and came to inspect the "red zone" of the Filatov hospital in Moscow, refused to follow

2021-11-27T22: 41

2021-11-27T22: 41

2021-11-28T00: 50

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the doctors’ letter and came to inspect the “red zone” of the Filatov hospital in Moscow, refused to follow the rules and put on protective equipment, the Russia 24 TV channel reports. otherwise, the health of the hospital staff will be at risk. The specialist emphasized that the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law. Those who go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations “We don’t need a test, why do you want something in our mouths, in our nose, or something in there,” one of them said. According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to take the PCR test. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks. After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they had not been vaccinated. Doctor Olga Vakulenko noted that the clinic staff hoped for a calm dialogue and did not expect such aggression. Previously famous Russian doctors, including Vechorko, wrote an open letter to politicians and artists who do not support vaccinations, inviting them to visit the red zone, intensive care units and morgues to change their minds. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.

