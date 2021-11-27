https://ria.ru/20211127/antiprivivochniki-1761087135.html

Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

Anti-vaccinations made a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the doctors’ letter and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, they refused … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T22: 41

2021-11-27T22: 41

2021-11-27T23: 06

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

health – society

coronavirus in Russia

Valery Vechorko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/12/1737575592_0-0:2800:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_31f5699ceec86643c6ecd4b143b82ca4.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the letter of doctors and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, refused to follow the rules and put on protective equipment, said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law. Those who go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations refused. “We do not need a test, why do you want us something – then in the mouth, in the nose, somewhere there to put on, “- said one of them. According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to pass the PCR. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks. After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they had not support vaccinations by inviting them to visit the red zone, intensive care units and morgues to change their minds. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.

https://ria.ru/20211124/shukshina-1760609859.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211124/antivaksery-1760630873.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/12/1737575592_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7d3d4db5d0375c06524219f26bbdf4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, health – society, coronavirus in russia, valery vechorko