Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the letter of doctors and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, refused to follow the rules and put on protective equipment, said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law. Those who go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations refused. “We do not need a test, why do you want us something – then in the mouth, in the nose, somewhere there to put on, “- said one of them. According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to pass the PCR. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks. After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they had not support vaccinations by inviting them to visit the red zone, intensive care units and morgues to change their minds. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.
Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital
“We are now with you in an infectious diseases hospital. Here, every hour, every minute, seriously ill patients come in. We made it out of this no one knows what,” he said.
The specialist emphasized that the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law.
Those who will go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations refused.
“We do not need a test why you want something in our mouth, nose, somewhere there,” – said one of them.
Instagram has marked Maria Shukshina’s account as posting false information
According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to take the PCR test. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks.
After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they were not vaccinated.
Doctor Olga Vakulenko noted that the clinic staff hoped for a calm dialogue and did not expect such aggression.
Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.
