    Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

    By
    Cornelius Chandler
    -
    0
    11

    https://ria.ru/20211127/antiprivivochniki-1761087135.html

    Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

    Anti-vaccinations made a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

    Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

    Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the doctors’ letter and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, they refused … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

    2021-11-27T22: 41

    2021-11-27T22: 41

    2021-11-27T23: 06

    spread of coronavirus

    society

    Moscow

    health – society

    coronavirus in Russia

    Valery Vechorko

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/12/1737575592_0-0:2800:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_31f5699ceec86643c6ecd4b143b82ca4.jpg

    MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the letter of doctors and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, refused to follow the rules and put on protective equipment, said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law. Those who go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations refused. “We do not need a test, why do you want us something – then in the mouth, in the nose, somewhere there to put on, “- said one of them. According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to pass the PCR. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks. After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they had not support vaccinations by inviting them to visit the red zone, intensive care units and morgues to change their minds. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.

    https://ria.ru/20211124/shukshina-1760609859.html

    https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211124/antivaksery-1760630873.html

    Moscow

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    2021

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    news

    ru-RU

    https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/12/1737575592_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7d3d4db5d0375c06524219f26bbdf4.jpg

    society, moscow, health – society, coronavirus in russia, valery vechorko

    22:41 11/27/2021 (updated: 23:06 11/27/2021)

    Anti-vaccines caused a scandal when visiting the “red zone” in the hospital

    MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Some opponents of vaccination, who responded to the doctors’ letter and came to inspect the “red zone” of the hospital named after O.M. Filatov in Moscow, refused to follow the rules and put on protective equipment, said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.
    The head physician of the institution, Valeriy Vechorko, had previously warned them about the need to wear masks, since otherwise the health of the clinic’s employees would be at risk.

    “We are now with you in an infectious diseases hospital. Here, every hour, every minute, seriously ill patients come in. We made it out of this no one knows what,” he said.

    The specialist emphasized that the hospital has clear rules for visiting, which are established by law.

    Those who will go to the “red zone” were offered to take a PCR test, be instructed and put on protective equipment, but some opponents of vaccinations refused.

    “We do not need a test why you want something in our mouth, nose, somewhere there,” – said one of them.

    Actress Maria Shukshina - RIA Novosti, 1920, 24.11.2021
    November 24, 20:25

    Instagram has marked Maria Shukshina’s account as posting false information

    According to the TV channel, out of nine people, only three agreed to take the PCR test. Some wanted to get into the red zone without masks.

    After that, those who obeyed the rules went to the intensive care unit, where people are lying on ECMO and on mechanical ventilation. When visitors asked about vaccinations, patients answered that they were not vaccinated.

    Doctor Olga Vakulenko noted that the clinic staff hoped for a calm dialogue and did not expect such aggression.

    Previously famous Russian doctors, including Vechorko, wrote an open letter to politicians and artists who do not support vaccination, inviting them to visit the red zone, intensive care units and morgues to change their minds.

    Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. Now more than half of Russians are vaccinated, the number of cases among them does not exceed four percent, severe cases no more than 0.03 percent.

    State Duma building - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/24/2021
    November 24, 22:09

    The deputy called the appeal of doctors to anti-vaccines “a cry from the heart”

    Source link

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here