AntiVaxers invited to the “red zone” refused to wear masks | News | News

Doctors of the Filatov Metropolitan Hospital were forced to end the excursion in the “red zone” ahead of schedule due to the defiant behavior of opponents of coronavirus vaccination. On November 27, anti-vaccines arrived at the hospital to visit the ward where critically ill patients are being treated.

However, they refused to put on the necessary protective equipment. The hospital’s chief physician, Valeriy Vechorko, tried to explain the need for security measures. He stressed that this behavior of visitors endangers the health of the hospital staff.

“We are now with you in the infectious diseases hospital. Here, every hour, every minute, seriously ill patients arrive. As far as I understand, there is a group here that wants to see from the inside how this hospital works. This hospital has been operating since March 2020. Therefore, we have clear rules by which we work, legislative rules, ”the head physician said.

Vechorko said that those who gathered will be able to go inside the hospital only if all protective measures are fully observed. However, anti-axers began to interrupt the doctor and loudly express their dissatisfaction.

“If someone comes to hyip, this is not the place where to hyip,” the specialist said.

The hospital management was forced to announce the end of the visit.

“You passed through the“ green zone ”without masks, without passing express tests. You pose a threat to our employees. Therefore, for today your visit is over, ”concluded the deputy chief physician Oleg Averkov.

Antivax bloggers Nediman Nepetrovich and Anton Tarasov also left the hospital before the end of the tour. They refused to comply with the requirements of the administration, declaring their unwillingness to put on protective equipment and sign a mandatory consent to visit the department with patients.

At the same time, Tarasov said that the coronavirus is “a fake and a provocation.”

On November 24, the chief doctors of Moscow hospitals invited opponents of vaccination against coronavirus on an excursion to the hospital’s “red zone”. The doctors expressed the hope that during the excursion the opponents of vaccination will change their position and fewer people will die.

As the chief physician of GKB No. 15 named after Filatov, Valery Vechorko, noted, some do not want to be vaccinated due to the fact that they have not encountered COVID-19 and do not understand how dangerous it is. He also expressed the hope that after visiting the “red zone” anti-vaccines will change their attitude towards vaccination.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeV Together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.