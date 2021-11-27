Antonov announced the expulsion of 27 Russian diplomats from the United States

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the United States would leave 27 Russian diplomats with their families. This will happen on January 30, 2022.

“Our diplomats are being kicked out,” the ambassador emphasized on the TV channel “Nightingale Live”. He added that “On January 30, 27 people with their families will leave us, and on June 30, a similar number will leave here.”

Accreditation is already being taken away from the spouses of diplomats, and the children are not given visas. As a result, Antonov emphasized that this is a policy of separating the families of Russian diplomats. At the same time, he recalled that the American side declares a careful attitude towards family traditions.

Russia and the United States in quality. According to him, Moscow is still an adversary for Washington. “They are trying to talk to us only on issues that are of interest to the United States,” Antonov emphasized.

The Russian ambassador also pointed out that Washington’s sanctions against Moscow are not lifted, despite the fact that the fiction with Russia’s interference in the presidential elections in 2016 has been refuted.

The head of the diplomatic mission stressed that “the sanctions policy does not change, the sanctions are not lifted.” Politicians, however, “twist” information in their direction – about the need to introduce new sanctions.