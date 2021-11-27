https://ria.ru/20211127/peregovory-1761071724.html
Antonov spoke about negotiations with the United States on cybersecurity
Antonov spoke about negotiations with the United States on cybersecurity
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the talks with the United States on cybersecurity, that the first positive signals appeared: “We have had four rounds of consultations on cybersecurity,” the ambassador said during the SolovievLive program on YouTube. He added that “the first shoots of a positive result in this direction have appeared ..”.
