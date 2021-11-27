https://ria.ru/20211127/peregovory-1761071724.html

Antonov spoke about negotiations with the United States on cybersecurity

Antonov spoke about negotiations with the United States on cybersecurity

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on negotiations with the United States on cybersecurity, that the first positive signals had appeared. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on the talks with the United States on cybersecurity, that the first positive signals appeared: “We have had four rounds of consultations on cybersecurity,” the ambassador said during the SolovievLive program on YouTube. He added that “the first shoots of a positive result in this direction have appeared ..”.

