Apple’s chief battery specialist leaves the company to join Volkswagen

Three years ago, Apple recruited Samsung’s battery design team leader from Samsung. Apple was believed to be raising the ante on its own platforms and components, including battery pre-production. This became especially important after the news about the planning of the production of electric vehicles Apple. But at Apple, a high-ranking specialist did not stay either and moved to Volkswagen as the chief battery technologist.

The defector was reported by German sources. “Global Head of Battery Development” Soonho Ahn has left Apple. Prior to Apple, Ahn worked for four years as Senior Vice President of Samsung SDI. Before joining Samsung, he worked for LG Chem for 18 years, where he also dealt with the production of batteries. It is interesting to note that a month ago it became known about the termination of negotiations between Apple and the Chinese companies CATL and BYD on the production of batteries for Apple electric vehicles. Coincidentally, Mr. Sunho Ahn left Apple shortly after the talks broke down.

At the same time as hiring the former Apple executive, Volkswagen also hired another battery specialist, but from a different company, BMW. No details were reported about this specialist, but this once again confirms the fact that Volkswagen is actively investing in the design and future production of traction batteries for electric vehicles, and therefore is ready to get its hands on all the best that it can reach.