Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Timati Shalame and others went to rallies in the USA

Singer Ariana Grande, actor Timati Shalame, model Emily Ratajkowski and dozens of other stars took part in peaceful rallies in the United States, NUR.KZ reports.

Ariana Grande, Timati Shalame. Photo: instagram.com/dopemgz: Instagram

American star Ariana Grande took part in a peaceful demonstration that took place yesterday in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The favorite of millions reported this on her account in Twitter…

“Hours and miles of protest passed yesterday, with little or no coverage. We chanted all over Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, people in cars signaling and cheering us on. We were loud and full of love,” wrote Ariana Grande.

Photos of her participation in the action appeared on social networks, to the delight of numerous fans.

In addition, the popular actor Timati Shalame went to a demonstration in Santa Monica with a poster. On it, he listed the names of blacks who died at the hands of the police.

He posted short videos from the action in Instagram Stories…

John Cusack, actress Ellen Page, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, model Emily Ratajkowski, actress Nina Dobrev and others also took part in the protests.

However, not all protests in the United States are peaceful. Demonstrators riot, setting fire to cities and looting shops, and Donald Trump, even for safety reasons, had to hide in a bunker near the White House.

We will note, earlier it was reported that people took to the streets in the United States due to the death of an African American during a gross arrest. FBI agents are investigating the man’s death. The police officers who carried out the arrest have already been fired.

New York, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Detroit and many other cities in the United States of America have embraced protests against police brutality. Performances also began in Toronto, Canada.

It all started with the arrest of African American George Floyd. The man was strangled with his knee during the arrest. The published footage from the scene shocked the Americans. The deceased called for help and asked to stop choking him, the man complained that he could not breathe. George Floyd is dead.

The death of an African American forced people to take to the streets. The riots in Minnesota have been going on for several days. Tear gas and rubber bullets are used to disperse the protesters.

It became known that in Minneapolis, police used special equipment against media representatives. The tear spray was used against several journalists, as the newspaper notes, including an agency employee who was injured (RIA Novosti). The incident took place at one of the city’s gas stations.

The mayor of the city apologized to local residents for the incident. Meanwhile, it is known that the death of George Floyd during a brutal arrest caused a wave of discontent among the public. The situation escalated and riots broke out in Minneapolis, and then began in dozens of American cities.

Prominent American politicians commented on the tragedy, including presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke about it. This is not the first time that US law enforcement officers have been criticized for their harsh actions against African Americans.

It became known that in Minneapolis, police used special equipment against media representatives. The US authorities reported that any clashes with the police, as well as threats against them, would be regarded as an act of internal terrorism.

Against the backdrop of riots over the death of an African American, the authorities introduced a national guard to Washington and the District of Columbia.

Recall troops entered the capital USA.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/personal-life/1858328-ariana-grande-emili-ratakovski-timati-salame-i-drugie-vysli-na-mitingi-v-ssa/