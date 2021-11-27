Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, Timati Shalame and others went to rallies in the USA

Singer Ariana Grande, actor Timati Shalame, model Emily Ratajkowski and dozens of other stars took part in peaceful rallies in the United States, NUR.KZ reports.

Ariana Grande, Timati Shalame. Photo: instagram.com/dopemgz
American star Ariana Grande took part in a peaceful demonstration that took place yesterday in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The favorite of millions reported this on her account in Twitter

“Hours and miles of protest passed yesterday, with little or no coverage. We chanted all over Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, people in cars signaling and cheering us on. We were loud and full of love,” wrote Ariana Grande.

Photos of her participation in the action appeared on social networks, to the delight of numerous fans.

