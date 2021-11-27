At the exploded mine in Kuzbass, they knew in advance about the violations. Document

The fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine began on November 25

The Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region knew about the violations in advance. In an official document following the results of the audit, it is indicated that during it ten violations of safety rules were revealed.

“During the inspection, ten violations of safety rules were revealed. Among them were both relatively insignificant, such as a longwall power supply scheme not approved by an engineer, and more significant ones. In particular, methane monitoring sensors were not installed everywhere, there were also violations of safety rules at some facilities of the mine, “Channel Five reports with reference to the document following the inspection of the Listvyazhnaya mine.

The document states that the violations were eliminated on the same day. The director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, put his signature under the list of measures taken. The document does not report on violations of “gas”.

The fire at the Listvyazhnaya mine began on 25 November. As a result of the tragedy, 52 people died, another 63 were injured. Rescuers managed to find one of the miners, who was considered dead, writes “Ridus”. Rostekhnadzor suggested that the reason could be a sudden release of methane, which is released during coal mining. There have been no gas violations for a long time, said Alexander Trokman, head of the Belovsky territorial department of Rostekhnadzor. According to him, the last check of the mine was on November 18, and the next was supposed to begin in a week.

