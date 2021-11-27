Bank of England Governor Reminded El Salvador of Bitcoin Volatility

El Salvador’s citizens could be hurt by bitcoin volatility due to the authorities’ decision to legalize digital gold. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, reports Bloomberg.

During a meeting with the student union of the University of Cambridge, he expressed concern about the adoption of Bitcoin as an official currency by the Latin American country.

“What worries me the most is whether the citizens of El Salvador understand the nature and volatility of the currency they own,” Bailey said.

He added that IMF, which monitors risks to global financial markets, is unhappy with El Salvador’s decision.

The Bank of England is exploring the possibility of creating its own digital currency in order to enable smooth online payments and provide consumers with a secure way to store money that will keep up with technology, he said.

“There is a strong case for digital currencies, but we believe they should be stable, especially when used for payments. This is not true for cryptoassets, “the head of the central bank said.

The law recognizing bitcoin as the official currency of El Salvador entered into force on September 7, 2021. On that day, the price of the cryptocurrency fell below the $ 47,000 level, then the quotes fell to $ 43,000.

In the course of the subsequent growth, digital gold renewed its all-time high at levels above $ 69,000. This happened on November 10, and after six days the rate fell below $ 59,000. On November 26, quotes broke through the $ 55,000 level.

We will remind, earlier Bailey said that bitcoin “is not suitable for the world of payments” and “has no intrinsic value.”

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER