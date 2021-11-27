Biden announced the possibility of negotiations with Putin and Zelensky – RBK

US President Joe Biden said he was concerned about the situation with the presence of Russian troops near Ukraine and, “probably”, will talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reported by Reuters.

“This is very likely,” the American media cite Biden’s answer to the question whether he will have such contacts. Speaking about the situation in the region of Ukraine, Biden said: “I am concerned,” noting that he was in favor of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of November, Western media outlets, including The Washington Post, Bloomberg and Politico, citing sources and satellite images, began reporting a buildup of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, including from Belarus. The Ukrainian authorities initially stated that they did not see any activity on the borders, but later confirmed that they received information about the build-up of Russian forces from their Western partners.

Earlier, the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine was discussed by the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan and the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andre1 Yermak.