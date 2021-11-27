Black Friday: Stock Market Sells Again

The focus of the Bank of Russia is now aimed at combating inflation, Shulgin notes. In this context, the depreciation of the ruble prevents the implementation of the main task – to return inflation in 2022 to the target level of 4%. Otkritie Investments does not exclude that the Central Bank (as has happened in the past) against the backdrop of a surge in volatility may suspend currency purchases within the framework of the budget rule. The likelihood of such a step increases if in the near future the rate rises above 76 rubles / $. The three-month imputed volatility of the ruble against the dollar is now close to the April highs, Shulgin notes: if the indicator jumps to 16% and exceeds the 2021 maximum set at the very beginning of January, then the likelihood of a pause in the implementation of the budget rule will noticeably increase.