Black Friday: Stock Market Sells Again

On Black Friday on the Russian stock market, investors staged a serious sale of domestic assets: the Moscow Exchange index fell by 14:00 Moscow time. by 2.84%, to 3835 points, having lost all its growth after Monday. The dollar analogue – the RTS index – fell even more, by almost 4%, to 1603 points.
Among blue chips, TCS Group shares lost the most in price (6%), while shares of Rosneft, Sberbank, Tatneft and Magnit fell by 3.5-3.19%.
The Russian currency is falling against both the dollar and the euro. The rate of the American currency has grown by almost 1 ruble. – by 14:00 Moscow time. the dollar was worth 75.5 rubles, which is 1.2% higher than the previous close. The euro has risen in price by 1 ruble. 5 kopecks (more than 1.5%) – up to 85.2 rubles.
Sentiment in global capital markets, including oil sites, deteriorated. The cost of January futures for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange by 12:00 Moscow time. was $ 78.5 per barrel, falling 4.4% below the closing price. The price of WTI crude oil futures for January at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) by this time was $ 73.88 per barrel – this is 5.64% below the closing price.
World stock indices are also showing negative dynamics: the index of the largest European companies Stoxx Europe 600 falls by 2.76%, the German DAX loses almost 3%, the British FTSE 100 falls by 2.94%, the Japanese Nikkei 225 loses 2.5%, the Chinese CSI 300 – 0.74%.
Reasons for the fall
A sharp deterioration in sentiment on world markets is associated with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa, experts interviewed by Vedomosti say.
The new coronavirus strain has over 30 mutations, and several of them are associated with increased antibody resistance. The United Kingdom, the United States and Israel have already announced the suspension of flights to countries in South Africa. Investor sentiment is also influenced by the epidemiological situation in Europe, whose countries are tightening restrictions (for example, Austria has introduced a nationwide lockdown) in order to contain a new wave of coronavirus.
The new mutation of the virus has such a strong impact on the markets, because, according to media reports, it also affects previously vaccinated people, says investment strategist at VTB My Investments Stanislav Kleschev: high vaccination rates ”. The likelihood of tightening epidemic restrictions is growing, notes Kleschev, and this changes the view on the shares of companies in most industries.
A noticeable catalyst for the ruble weakening is the decline in oil prices, said investment strategist “BCS World of Investments” Alexander Bakhtin. The cost of “black gold”, in turn, is under pressure from such factors, the expert lists: the return of lockdowns due to coronavirus, the emergence of new strains of it, the prospects for the introduction of strategic reserves of the United States, China, India, Japan and other countries to the market, as well as an expensive dollar ( the DXY index of the American currency is in the area of 1.5-year highs).
In addition, the geopolitical risk in ruble assets, which has increased in recent weeks, is still largely preserved, Bakhtin said. Earlier this week, Bloomberg, citing sources, disclosed details of US intelligence data on an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine. The demand for foreign currency in Russia traditionally grows before the weekend due to fears of negative developments, Bakhtin notes. According to the analyst, the geopolitical risk is 1–2 rubles. in the current dollar rate.
With such an external background, the financial, transport and oil and gas sectors are most noticeably cheaper on the Russian market, which is generally built into the negative picture of the global market, says Mikhail Shulgin, head of the Otkritie Investments global research department. While in Europe investors are shifting from cyclical stocks to security papers and the health sector shares look better than others, then on the Russian market, against the background of rising gold prices, shares of gold mining companies offer a protective function, and, traditionally, in cases of risk aversion, special attention is paid to Surgutneftegaz. …
Until the end of the year, the key factors for the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate will remain the level of general market risk appetite, changes in the geopolitical background and oil prices, Bakhtin said. Taking into account the complex of the above factors, as well as the passage of the peak of support from the tax period (it was this week), in the short term, a greater weakening of the ruble, to 77-78 per dollar, cannot be ruled out.
In the baseline scenario, BCS expects a dollar-ruble pair in the range of 71-75 by the end of the year.
The focus of the Bank of Russia is now aimed at combating inflation, Shulgin notes. In this context, the depreciation of the ruble prevents the implementation of the main task – to return inflation in 2022 to the target level of 4%. Otkritie Investments does not exclude that the Central Bank (as has happened in the past) against the backdrop of a surge in volatility may suspend currency purchases within the framework of the budget rule. The likelihood of such a step increases if in the near future the rate rises above 76 rubles / $. The three-month imputed volatility of the ruble against the dollar is now close to the April highs, Shulgin notes: if the indicator jumps to 16% and exceeds the 2021 maximum set at the very beginning of January, then the likelihood of a pause in the implementation of the budget rule will noticeably increase.
The Ministry of Finance withdraws 25.9 billion rubles worth of foreign exchange from the market every day. ($ 360 million). The chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasilyev, also does not exclude that if the increased volatility in the foreign exchange market persists, the department may temporarily suspend the purchase of foreign currency, which will be positive for the ruble.
Next week, the monthly meeting of the OPEC + countries may provide support to the ruble, Vasiliev adds: the oil alliance may abandon the planned monthly increase in oil production by 400,000 barrels per day, which will support oil prices and the ruble. Another factor supporting the ruble will be the growth of the ruble interest rate due to the growth of the key and the closeness of the end of the cycle of tightening of the monetary policy of the Bank of Russia, the analyst says: he expects the Central Bank to raise the rate for the last time on December 17 by 1 pp, to 8.5 %.
Already in the first quarter, Sovcombank predicts a decline in inflation to 7.5% and by the end of next year – to 5%. This paves the way for monetary easing. On expectations of a cut in the key rate, investors will enter Russian bonds, which will be positive for the ruble.
Sovcombank expects that next week the ruble will stabilize in the range of 74-77 against the dollar and 84-87 against the euro.
Earlier, Otkritie Investments saw good reason to believe that the year could be completed at a rate of about 70–71 rubles / $. But the geopolitical premium remains, and now the dollar at the end of the year is 73 rubles. looks like a more likely event, Shulgin said. A reduction in the geopolitical premium may follow if the date of the Russia-US summit is announced in the near future.