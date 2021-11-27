British ambassador called Ukraine a way to get rid of Russian gas

British Ambassador to Kiev Melinda Simmons told how exactly Ukraine could become energy independent, especially from Russia. According to her, for this, Western countries must invest in green energy.

In this case, as the diplomat pointed out, Ukraine can become a “provider, for example, of green hydrogen” in the long term. She also noted that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline really weakens Kiev. In this regard, London expresses concern about the implementation of the project.

However, London likely won’t be imposing sanctions on the highway anytime soon. This is due to the fact that restrictive measures must be used “taking into account the circumstances”.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ukraine will face billions of dollars in losses after the entry into operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It is noted that over the past five years, Kiev received about $ 2.5 billion for pumping Russian gas. In 2021, this income will decrease by about 40%. At the same time, after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, transit volumes will decrease even more. Presumably, Ukraine’s revenues from transit will amount to about $ 1.2 billion per year. The IMF indicates that this project will make Ukraine’s energy security “even more vulnerable.”