Ukraine was offered to get rid of Russian gas

British ambassador told how Ukraine can become energy independent – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Ukraine was offered to get rid of Russian gas

British Ambassador Melinda Simmons told how Ukraine could “get rid” of Russian gas. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T20: 08

2021-11-27T20: 08

2021-11-27T21: 52

politics

Ukraine

United Kingdom

European Union

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

Russia

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. British Ambassador Melinda Simmons told how Ukraine could "get rid" of Russian gas. As the diplomat emphasized, it is very important for London that Kiev becomes energy independent, especially from Moscow. To do this, in her opinion, Western countries should invest in green energy. She added that the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 "weakens" Kiev, so London is concerned about the implementation of this project. At the same time, the ambassador clarified that the UK is unlikely to impose sanctions against the pipeline in the near future, since restrictive measures "must be used carefully, given the circumstances." two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed on September 10, despite numerous US sanctions and opposition from other countries. To launch the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG must complete certification as an independent operator. Opponents of the project believe that this contradicts the updated EU Gas Directive, according to which different companies should be engaged in production and supply. However, according to Moscow, by the time the rules were changed, billions of dollars had been invested in the project, taking into account the previous legal situation. The German regulator suspended the certification procedure, recommending Nord Stream 2 to create a German subsidiary, which will have to re-submit a full set of documents. Russia has repeatedly called for an end to mention Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Russia

2021

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the timing of the pipeline’s delivery, which could save Europe from gas shortages. 2021-11-27T20: 08 true PT1M46S

