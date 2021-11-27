British Defense Chief of Staff considers Russia to be a greater threat than extremism – RBK

Russia poses a greater threat to Britain than extremist groups. General, Chief of the British Defense Staff Nicholas Carter said this in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

When he took over as chief of staff in 2014, the senior military said there was a debate in London over whether the threat was coming from “violent extremism or from Russia.” “Then it seemed that it was from extremism. But then in 2018 there was an attack on the Skripal family in Salisbury. It became clear that Russia poses the most critical threat to our country, ”he said.

The general noted that despite the UK’s fight against al-Qaeda and ISIS (both groups are recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), “the emergence of interstate threats such as Russia and China are replacing Islamist terrorism as the main priority of the government.”

In addition, Carter added that adversaries such as Russia are more likely to resort to unconventional means of attack, such as cyberattacks or creating a migration crisis on Europe’s borders. “The way threats arise today is not so much a common threat, but rather what I call gray zone activity, where opponents see the world as a continuous struggle,” he concluded.