By the end of 2022, Chinese Nio electric vehicles will enter the markets of five more European countries

Nio is one of Tesla’s ambitious Chinese competitors, determined to enter the European market now. The game is definitely worth the candle, as EVs already took 12.7% of the new car market in the 18 largest European countries in the last quarter. In a year, Nio plans to establish sales not only in Norway, but also in five other European countries.

The corresponding statements, as explained by the Nikkei Asian Review, were made by the founder and head of the company, William Li, at the quarterly reporting conference. In Norway, where the brand is already on the market, one in four test riders ended up buying an electric vehicle, a rate significantly higher than in China. By the end of 2022, Nio will enter the market in at least five more European countries, not including Norway.

According to statistics, 303,273 electric vehicles were sold in Europe in the third quarter, up 57% from a year earlier. The share of electric vehicles in the structure of new vehicle sales has doubled during this time. Nio shipped 24,439 electric vehicles in the third quarter, doubling its number from the same period last year. In the fourth quarter, the manufacturer expects to sell between 23,500 and 25,500 electric vehicles. The company is hatching plans to increase its production capacity. In China, equipment is already being installed in the building of the new Nio plant, and it will begin to produce products in the third quarter of next year.

Nio electric cars have a layout feature – the traction battery located in the bottom area can be quickly replaced with a charged one at special stations in just five minutes using robotic manipulators. The procedure of replacing the battery with a charged one significantly reduces the time spent on recharging the charge at traditional stations, but it is charged differently. Typically, car manufacturers charge some sort of subscription fee from owners of electric vehicles who use this service. At the same time, nothing prevents the car owner from charging the traction battery of the Nio electric car in the traditional way.