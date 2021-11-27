Cardano ADA hits 15-week low after being delisted by eToro

Cardano’s ADA fell to 1.38 on Wednesday, marking a 15-week low. In the coming weeks, news broke that social trading exchange eToro is about to remove both ADA and TRX for US users.

Ahead of the release of smart contracts, Alonzo Cardano hit an all-time high of 3.10. Despite broader market shares, it was unable to experience this level as it found itself in a downturn.

The support provided by the 1.90 dollar level proved to be a key value level during this fall. It did not take place last week. Cardano fell below that level over the weekend after bulls stepped in to start a recovery of its kind over the past two days.

Since Alonzo died, Cardano investors have expressed their concerns on social media, especially regarding the lack of functional applications. eToro announced on Tuesday that it will no longer support Cardano or Tron trading and betting.

The company did not go into a specific box, as the changing regulatory environment forced their hands.

Director of IHK Charles Hoskinson said it was an evolving story that he hadn’t thought of. He blamed the current regulatory situation in the US, citing a lack of clarity regarding the suspension.

He tried to guarantee token holders that there were no liquidity problems at the same time. He also said that despite eToro’s decision, Luxembourg-based Bitstamp has just announced that they are hosting ADA.

There is a gap in public confidence.

It is human nature to focus on this today, regardless of assurances. Over the past three months or so, the Cardano price has shown signs of weakness.

Answer in Redditpointing to a lack of apps after Alonzo took to the streets has caused frustration to spread to social media.

The slowdown in app release was due to a slowdown in the release of Cardano’s SDK, which is 100 times more complex than other packages, according to the poll, with 1,900 votes. While Solidarity has its drawbacks, development in Ethiopia is much easier.

Other comments rush to the same view of Haskell’s opacity versus other more well-known programming languages ​​such as JavaScript.