Celebrities who had an affair on the set

Many actors have office romances on set, but not all of them last long. However, some couples have been together for many decades proving that love exists.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of a far from romantic project, Game of Thrones. At first, the actors were a couple on the screen, and then they transferred the relationship into real life. Rumors that Keith and Leslie were dating began to circulate since 2014, but the lovers carefully hid from the press, did not give any comments and rarely appeared together in public. In June 2018, the couple played a wedding in the domain of Rose’s father and invited the entire Game of Thrones team to the ceremony, because it was thanks to this project that they met.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds was already married to another actress, Scarlett Johansson, when he met Blakele Lovely on the set of Green Lantern. However, this marriage quickly outlived its usefulness, and a new relationship began instantly. A year after his divorce from Johansson, Reynolds tied the knot with Blake Lovely. Since then, rumors about the separation of the couple have regularly appeared in the media, but from the outside, their union seems very strong. They raise two children, actively troll each other on social networks and do not make their relationship public property.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

The couple first met in 1991 on the set of the film Ham, Ham. For 18-year-old Penelope, this role was the first, and a career at that time meant much more to her than a relationship. During the filming, Bardem and Cruz played several explicit scenes, but in real life there was no passion. The next time the actors met on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2007, they became much closer. In 2010, the couple legalized their relationship and played a modest wedding. Bardem and Cruz are raising two children – Leo and Luna.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

One of the strongest couples in Hollywood have been together for 36 years, which makes you once again believe in love for life. Kurt Russell has been married once, and Goldie Hawn has been married twice. For the first time they saw each other on the set of the musical “One and only truly original family orchestra”, but only 20 years later, in 1983, the couple decided to start a relationship. Since everyone had unsuccessful marriages under their belt, Kurt and Goldie refused to step on the same rake and are still not scheduled.

