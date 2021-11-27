Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism of Cardano Confirm partnership

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to criticism of the Cardano Foundation’s partnership with Confirm, saying it was necessary for the ADA to be adopted.

The Cardano Foundation announced its partnership with a blockchain analytics provider on August 24, with the result that Confirm analytics will be used to ensure compliance with frameworks such as the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive and the Financial Action Task Force guidelines.

“The tools and services provided by Coinfirm enable every exchange, custodian and all other third parties to clearly track the ADA history stored in their wallet,” the announcement said.

However, not everyone welcomed the move. Yesterday, Weiss Crypto, a subsidiary of financial ratings firm Weiss Ratings, loudly criticized it on Twitter, calling it a “bad move from all sides”:

“The excessive regulation is how the banking system was choked to death. With this announcement, it would seem ADA is proudly announcing they want to follow in their footsteps. “

Cryptocurrency Weiss appeared to have been quite annoyed by Cardano’s pursuit of regulatory compliance, as it claimed it was now “getting closer to becoming a censored, politicized and controlled network.”

“If you go that route, there are much better tools for the job – Diem from Facebook, CBDC and the networks they will build,” the post said.

4 / The whole point is to create a new financial and economic stratum, free from control and repression by those who have brought our global economy to the brink of total collapse, which can only be supported by excessive and aggressive centrally planned intervention. – Weiss cryptocurrency (@WeissCrypto) August 25, 2021

Cryptocurrency Weiss suggested that if some crypto projects or decentralized networks work towards regulatory compliance, it “only guarantees your demise.”

Ethereum co-founder and creator of Cardano responded with a video message in the thread and stressed that “the essence and purpose has always been to build layers, build modules, build ecosystems,” which allows you to comply with local regulations.

“So while the basic level of the system doesn’t care if you’re from the US or China, Japan, anywhere, you can add credentials and metadata, and more, and these other things give you the ability to fit into your industry, regulated or otherwise. way, ”he said.

On the subject: Cardano Millionaire Count Rises 173% After ADA Price Reaches New Highs

“And that’s why these partnerships are so important. They provide clarity. They have many business and technical requirements and enable us to make software better for everyone, everywhere, and Cardano to gain wider adoption across all industries, both regulated and unregulated. “- concluded Hoskinson.

So @Weisscryptocurrency thinks that #Cardano developers and ALL of its users should just go underground and hide from law enforcement. Yes, AML laws are outdated to solve tomorrow’s problems, but funny how some in cryptocurrency think they are inviolable and above the law. – Dave Dionisio (@ Dave_USA01) August 26, 2021

Amid pending Cardano smart contracts scheduled to launch on September 12, the ADA price has surged 99% over the past 30 days, from $ 1.27 on July 27 to $ 2.53 at the time of writing.