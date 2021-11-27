https://ria.ru/20211126/dolzhniki-1760818865.html
Collectors described the portrait of a typical Russian debtor
Collectors described the portrait of a typical Russian debtor – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
Collectors described the portrait of a typical Russian debtor
The average borrower with an overdue debt is a Russian aged 30-35, married and with an income of 30-60 thousand rubles, … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T08: 41
2021-11-26T08: 41
2021-11-26T08: 41
society
National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (Napca)
Elman mekhtiyev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751618927_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6591189e3531fc12bb9ed443b3ebaf6a.jpg
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The average borrower with arrears is a Russian, aged 30-35, married and with an income of 30-60 thousand rubles, while the most undisciplined borrowers are most often found among drivers and sellers, the president of the National Association of Professional Collection Collectors told RIA Novosti. agencies (NAPKA) Elman Mehdiyev. The largest number of debtors NAPKA records among people working as drivers, sellers and waiters – in total, about 20% of debtors are employed in these professions. Most often, Russians are overdue on consumer loans – 60% of “bad” debts accounts for this segment, and 37% – for credit cards. At the same time, in megacities, NAPKA sees a trend towards convergence in the number of defaults on cash loans and credit cards. The most disciplined citizens are paying for secured loans: only 1.5% of overdue debt falls on car loans and 0.5% on mortgages.
https://ria.ru/20211126/dolgi-1760814473.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751618927_185-0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffaccb8f027059a4b7e0219ed0bd1c1c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, national association of professional collection agencies (napka), elman mekhtiyev
Collectors described the portrait of a typical Russian debtor