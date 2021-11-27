Cryptominers leave Kazakhstan due to power shortage

Cryptocurrency mining companies have started to leave Kazakhstan due to an acute shortage of electricity. After blackouts at several power plants in October, the republic’s authorities have limited energy consumption to miners, and now many of them are moving their equipment to other countries – mainly to Russia and the United States.

The shortage of electricity in Kazakhstan arose against the backdrop of a massive “migration” of bitcoin miners from China, where mining and trading in cryptocurrencies was banned earlier this year. According to The Financial Times, almost 87,000 mining rigs were transported from China to Kazakhstan. As a result, according to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, demand for electricity has increased by 8% since the beginning of the year when the ban was introduced, compared with an increase of 1–2% in previous years.

In October, the increased load on Kazakhstan’s power systems led to blackouts at three power plants in the north-east of the country. In addition, the regions of the republic are faced with rolling blackouts during peak hours. In the same month, the Kazakh authorities limited the consumption of electricity to miners to 100 megawatts.

Due to the lack of electricity, many mining companies began to leave Kazakhstan. Last week, Xive.io, one of the largest players in the local market, closed a farm with 2,500 mining rigs and is now looking for other sites. According to the co-founder of the company, Didar Beckbau, miners are mainly moving to the United States and Russia.

According to Cambridge Judge Business School, in August Kazakhstan ranked second in the world in bitcoin mining after the introduction of a ban on cryptocurrencies in China. The USA came out on top, Russia – on the third.