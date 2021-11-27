Dakota Johnson defended Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, calling abolition culture “depressing”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fifty Shades of Gray star Dakota Johnson spoke out about the “oppressive” cancellation culture and supported artists whose reputations have collapsed following accusations of harassment, sexual and domestic violence.

Johnson has worked in films alongside Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer. According to the actress, she had a wonderful time with them on the set and did not experience any negative influence on herself. “I sympathize with everyone who has been harmed or hurt. This is really sad. I also believe that people can change. I want to believe in human strength for change and transformation in order to help myself and other people, ”says the actress.

Johnson also called what is happening in the Hollywood industry “overcorrection”: “I’m sure the pendulum has the strength to find the middle. The way studios were run in the past is long gone. This is all such outdated thinking about what films should be made, who should be in them, how much people should be paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes an old school needs to be removed in order for a new one to appear. But yes, the culture of cancellation is damn depressing. I hate this term. ”

This year, Johnson will star in the drama Daughter Unknown, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. The tape will appear on Netflix on December 31.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter