DappRadar service will launch its own RADAR token

DappRadar, an analytical service that provides data on decentralized applications (dapps), announced plans to launch a native RADAR token.

Introducing $ RADAR… The token scaling the world’s dapp store. NB $ RADAR has not launched yet. Follow us to stay updated.https: //t.co/6oDXuFpz5b – DappRadar (@DappRadar) November 25, 2021

The token will help DappRadar to decentralize its business. The service plans to repurpose into a full-scale dapps store. RADAR holders will be able to make decisions about the development of the ecosystem.

“Decentralization is at the core of our success, and now is the time to go to the next level – to make DappRadar truly decentralized. Community cohesion is the only way to stay one step ahead and remain successful in the coming years, ”said CEO of the service Skirmantas Janushkas.

DappRadar supports over 8,000 dapps across 25 blockchains including Ethereum and Solana, with 4 million unique users per year.

In September 2019, the service attracted $ 2.3 million in seed investment, and in May 2021 – $ 5 million as part of a Series A funding round.

As a reminder, in early November, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain name system project team announced the launch of a governance token and a transition to a decentralized governance model with community delegates.

On November 9, an airdrop of ENS tokens took place among early users of the domain service.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER