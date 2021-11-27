Daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in a rare selfie for their fans on the social network

Isabella Kidman Cruise posted a new photo on Instagram in which she looks gorgeous with her auburn hair and a bandana tied around her neck.

Isabella Kidman Cruise, 28, gave her Instagram followers a rare opportunity to see herself on September 24. The daughter of 59-year-old Tom Cruise and 54-year-old Nicole Kidman, who were married from 1990 to 2001, posed for a selfie wearing a white graphic top and a red scarf around her neck. She also wore a loose red knit hat over her shoulder-length crimson wavy locks and showed off her nose ring and shoulder tattoo.

The beauty signed the picture with just a smiley face in a cowboy hat, but received a lot of responses, including compliments.

“The haircut is sensational, Bella,” wrote one subscriber, while another called her “a beautiful girl.” A third also called her hair “cute” and a fourth commented on her “glowing skin.” Others commented on her “stylish” outfit.

Before her last selfie, Isabella shared a black and white photo of herself in February. She was wrapped in a jacket and a scarf and stood in the street at the front of the building, everything around it seemed to be snowy. She also put on a knitted hat and looked seriously into the camera.

Creative activity

When Isabella, who Tom and Nicole adopted after their wedding, doesn’t share rare selfies, she is wasting time on her impressive work. She often shares colorful photos of her work on social media, and topics always range from people to fictional characters, nature and more. She sells prints and merchandise of her work on her own website and has gained a huge following thanks to her talents.

Isabella’s brother is not the most active user of social networks

Like Isabella, her 26-summer brother Connor also remains largely out of sight, but occasionally shares rare selfies on social media. In April, he shared a photo of him and a friend holding a giant fish they caught while fishing. Connor appears to be a passionate fan of the quiet hunt. He kept smiling, standing on a boat in the water, posing for a picture, and showing off a thick beard.