Doctors of the Botkin hospital did not wait for Loza’s arrival in the “red” zone – Gazeta.Ru

Doctors of the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital were expecting the visit of the musician Yuri Loza to the “red zone”, but the artist did not come. The head doctor of the hospital Denis Gusev told about this, he is quoted by the TV channel REN TV…

According to him, in the morning Loza confirmed that he would come, but did not come and did not answer calls.

“There was no purpose to convince Mr. Loza to be grafted. He is an adult, this is his choice, God bless him. The goal was to explain to him that this false, unverified anti-vaccination information should not be broadcast among those people who listen to him, ”the doctor said.

Gusev stressed that, having been vaccinated, the musician could set an example for those who listen to the artist’s opinion, who doubt the need for vaccination or postpone the vaccination.

Earlier, the chief doctors and heads of departments of large Russian hospitals wrote an open letter well-known anti-axers. The letter says that celebrity anti-vaccines are being invited on a tour of the “red zones” of covid hospitals.

Among the addressees of the letter was the musician Yuri Loza. In response to his invitation by the doctors, he statedthat he is not going to visit the “red” zone for fears that he could be infected in the hospital.