Dogecoin is more popular than Ethereum and Bitcoin

Doge tokens were the most popular in 23 US states by search terms. This is evidenced by data from The Advisor Coach.

Details

The second place with an indicator of 10 states was taken by the digital currency bitcoin. Rounding out the top three are ETH tokens. In terms of the number of searches, they turned out to be the most popular in eight American states.

According to the authors of the study, Doge’s leadership is explained by the attention to the token of the American billionaire I. Musk. In the late spring of this year, he invited his Twitter followers to take part in a survey about the feasibility of accepting payments in Dogecoin. Earlier, the businessman spoke about SpaceX’s plans to send the Doge-1 satellite to the moon next year. Musk claims that this project was 100% paid for by the customer with meme tokens.

Doge coins are up 20,170% since the beginning of the year. This is evidenced by data from CoinGecko. The fourth place in terms of the number of search queries was taken by the competitor Doge. This is the Shiba Inu digital currency. She was in the lead in terms of the number of inquiries in New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and California.

A source