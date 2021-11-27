Due to the new strain of coronavirus “omicron” the British proposed to shorten the period of revaccination

In the UK, the Labor Party has called on the government to strengthen the country’s defense against coronavirus due to the emergence of a new strain in South Africa. It got the name “omicron”.

The United Kingdom noted that vaccination remains the main tool in the fight against the pandemic. For now, Health Minister Sajid Javid has said the government will stick to the old plan to fight the coronavirus. However, Labor is already calling for it to be changed.

Now it is time for the Cabinet to decide on further steps in this direction. As a result, Labor is asking the government to take four steps to “redouble its efforts to protect the population by strengthening the country’s vaccination program.”

A party spokesman notes that it is necessary to narrow the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and revaccination from six to five months. It is also urgent to determine whether people under the age of 40 will be eligible for revaccination and from what point. And you also need to understand when the vaccine will be introduced for children under 12 years of age. In addition, Labor is demanding a plan to ensure that all hospitals have an adequate supply of antiviral drugs, Shropshire Star News reported.

Labor’s junior health spokesman Alex Norris says the new strain is a wake-up call for the country. “We urgently need to strengthen our defenses to keep the virus in check,” News 24 quoted him as saying. If necessary, a new vaccine against omicron could be developed.

This is how Labor responded to the words of the adviser to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Professor John Edmunds. He said the government “must be ready to act quickly.” You need to act harder than you would like, wider than you would like, and faster than you would like.

The day before, on November 26, WHO announced its concern about the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, which was found in South Africa and Botswana. He was already in Europe. It was recorded in Belgium, Germany and possibly the Czech Republic. Countries are urgently closing flights to South Africa. Experts believe that this strain may become the most dangerous. They do not exclude that it may require a new vaccine.

