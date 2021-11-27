Dutch authorities detect coronavirus in passengers on two flights from South Africa – RBK

85 passengers on two planes who flew to Amsterdam from South Africa were diagnosed with coronavirus. This was reported by GGD Kennemerland, which carried out PCR testing of passengers on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Health.

“Due to the worrying omicron coronavirus strain, we are currently testing passengers on two flights from South Africa. Revealed 13.6% of positive results (85 infected passengers), ”the company said.

WHO recognizes a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa as a threat to the world



Company thanked Minister of Health of the Netherlands Hugo de Jong. He also said that passengers with a positive test, along with fellow travelers, will be quarantined at the airport hotel.

A new strain of COVID-19 “omicron” has been identified in countries in southern Africa, in particular in Botswana and South Africa. British scientists reported its appearance on November 24. According to Imperial College virologist Tom Peacock, this variant of the coronavirus contains 32 mutations, many of which increase its infectivity and resistance to vaccines. Later, cases of infection with the new strain were reported in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, noting that the cases came from other countries. According to the authorities, the omicron strain has not been identified in Russia.