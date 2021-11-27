E-bike battery theft is on the rise in Japan, so it’s time to do something about it

According to Japanese sources, cases of theft of batteries from electric bicycles have become more frequent in the country. Batteries can cost up to 60,000 yen ($ 520), which makes them attractive to thieves, and the process of removing these components is very, very simple. Without a doubt, this problem is gaining momentum and will become an epidemic in the future, if the strictest accounting of battery turnover is not started. But there is no solution yet.

Stolen batteries are sold either at flea markets or through online auctions at prices well below market prices. As a rule, it is impossible to understand whether they were stolen or not, since almost no one keeps records of batteries by serial numbers. The number itself is often just a print on a sticker that can be easily removed. To prevent theft, it is likely that the serial number will have to be applied to the batteries in some indestructible way – by engraving on the case or otherwise. All bicycles in Japan, by the way, are numbered and their theft is prevented as much as possible.

According to police from a number of prefectures, the number of recorded battery thefts in 2021 reached three hundred in each. But this figure is about three times higher than that recorded in 2019 and higher than the number of reported thefts in 2020. The dynamics are clearly positive if the word is appropriate to describe incidents of theft. There is no doubt that this is not only a problem in Japan. In countries with a rather mild climate, where a bicycle is an everyday, and sometimes the only means of transport for many citizens, similar processes will and are likely to occur. Therefore, sooner or later this problem will have to be taken seriously.