Economists have named the first signal for a collapse in oil prices

The first signal for a collapse in world oil prices will be unsuccessful negotiations between the United States and OPEC + on increasing hydrocarbon production. If this happens, then the price of a barrel of oil will begin to fall at the end of December 2021. This forecast in a conversation with URA.RU was given by an independent economist, oil sector analyst Narek Avakyan.

“The signal will be if the States and OPEC + do not agree. If they agree, oil prices will begin to fall in the spring and there will be no increase in production. At least there won’t be any cardinal build-up. And then prices will fall according to market conditions, that is, after the winter season, when the demand and need for classical energy is no longer so great. If they do not agree, then prices will probably start falling at the end of December, ”Narek Avakyan said.

The analyst noted that energy prices will remain high in winter. “This winter, energy resources will be still expensive, because Europe has not had time to properly stock up on gas. Because of this, gas has become very expensive. Because of this, many are switching to other types of energy, primarily oil. Therefore, oil will remain expensive in winter, ”he explained.

President of the Center for Infrastructure Economics Vladimir Kosoy, in a conversation with URA.RU, noted that several countries, led by the United States, can also affect world oil prices. “If at the same time Japan, China, South Korea, the United States carry out some kind of raw material interventions in the market, then we may see a slight decrease, but compared to the volumes of oil supplies to the OPEC + market, Saudi Arabia, Russia, I do not see any prospects for any serious adjustment oil prices “, – said the interlocutor of the agency.