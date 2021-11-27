El Salvador’s authorities bought 100 Bitcoin as part of “Black Friday”

The El Salvadorian authorities marked Black Friday in an original way. The essence of the deal initiated by the head of state Nayib Bukele is the investment of almost $ 5.5 million to purchase the cheaper bitcoin, the rate of which, by coincidence, dropped to $ 54,000.

The President of the only state in the world that uses BTC as the national currency of the original Black Friday celebration, notified his compatriots on Twitter.

“I bought 100 cue ball at a discount”, – wrote the head of state.

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳#Bitcoin 🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

The reason for the fall in BTC is the reaction of the investment community to the identification of a new strain of COVID-19 in Botswana and South Africa. The consequence of the concern of market participants was the collapse of the cue ball from the previously reached historical maximum in the region of $ 69,000 to $ 54,434. The fall in the rate in percentage terms exceeded 20%, which the enterprising head of the Central American state did not fail to take advantage of.

Note that this is not the first time that Bukele uses state budget funds to play on the stock exchange. You can get acquainted with one of such cases here.

After granting bitcoin the status of the national currency, the authorities of El Salvador increased investments in BTC and thought about creating a heavenly environment for miners from all over the world. The mining of the crypt, according to Bukele, will be carried out in the city of Ciudad de Bitcoin (Bitcoin City) specially built for this purpose. They decided to make the mining process “environmentally neutral”. They promise not to levy taxes from miners of digital currency. You can read more about the bitcoin paradise project here.

After the purchase of 100 BTC, the total investment of the state of El Salvador in the asset reached $ 66.3 billion at the current BTC / USD rate at the time of the transaction.

At the time of preparing the article for publication, one of the Twitter users reacted in an original way to El Salvador’s actions. In the tweet he presented, the reactions of the authorities of the Latin American state to the protests of the World Bank against the digitalization of the national currency are given. For the sake of completeness, the tweet below is best viewed with sound.

