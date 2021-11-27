electric Mercedes-Benz EQS fought with gasoline S-Class (VIDEO)

YouTube channel browser CarWow Matt Watson compared the dynamics of two luxury Mercedes-Benz cars: the EQS electric car unveiled in September, and its fuel counterpart, the S-Class.

Not the most powerful modifications of the models took part in the race: a rear-engined 330-horsepower EQS 450+ and an all-wheel drive S500 4MATIC, under the hood of which there is a three-liter gasoline turbo, as well as a 22-horsepower electric motor. The total output of the system is 435 hp. On the side of the fuel model and weight: it is less and is 2065 kg, the electric model is much heavier (2.5 tons). However, EQS is cheaper: in the UK it costs 99,995 pounds (= 10,083,900 rubles), for the S-Class they ask for more – 110,325 pounds (= 11,125,700 rubles).

When starting from a standstill, the electric car has no chance: the higher mass and less powerful electric motor prevent it from challenging the fuel S-Class. However, when driving on the move, the situation changes in a surprising way: depending on the speed at which the cars start the race, the initiative moves from one car to another, with the EQS taking the lead every time.

The brake test showed that the fuel S-Class handles this exercise more confidently, with the EQS losing about half the body.

What conclusion can be drawn from this video? Perhaps the luxury electric cars Mercedes-Benz are in no way inferior to their fuel counterparts in terms of dynamics, although they have a higher weight. With the appropriate development of road infrastructure, it is likely that the choice of buyers will fall on “green” cars with electric motors.