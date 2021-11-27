EU bans Russian airline from flying over Europe – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The European Union has banned the Russian airline Skol from flying over Europe. The carrier was included in the updated “EU Flight Safety List”, which is published on the website of the European Commission.

97 airlines were banned. Among them are carriers from Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Nepal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone and Sudan. The EU stated that the reason for so many strict measures is “inadequate control over flight safety by the aviation authorities of these states.”

Seven more airlines – Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Iraqi Airways (Iraq), Med-View Airlines (Nigeria), Skol Airline LLC (Russia) and Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe) – prohibited “on the basis of identified serious safety deficiencies”.

Finally, two airlines from North Korea and Iran will only be able to fly to Europe on certain types of aircraft.

Skol became the first Russian airline to make this list. The air carrier itself provides mainly helicopter services in Siberia. And for charter passenger transportation, the company uses light-engine aircrafts Cessna, L-410 and Yak-40. On its website, Skol still offers charters from Kaliningrad to any country in Europe.