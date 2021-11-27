Europe refused to help Kiev in the fight against Russia

Finland will not participate in NATO training mission in Ukraine, said Peter Hultqvist

Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine should take care of its own defense in case Russia launches a “large-scale offensive” on it. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto. In his opinion, the only point to the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is a dialogue between the two countries.

“ V It is important that Ukraine itself be able to take care of its own defense, and that it cooperates with Western organizations, relying on this. Nevertheless, I still believe that the only way is dialogue with Russia. This is the only way to find a solution, ”Pekka Haavisto is quoted by the Finnish edition of Yle.

The Foreign Minister also expressed the hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will continue to maintain direct contact. In his opinion, this will help find a solution to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Haavisto noted that Finland maintains contact with all countries and conducts a dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine. He recalled the Minsk agreements, which, according to the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, should be observed by all countries.

Prior to this, Finnish Defense Minister Peter Hultkvist said that Helsinki would not yet participate in the NATO training mission in Ukraine, reports Yle. In his opinion, now is not the time to talk about “military cooperation” with Kiev.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US presidential administration is considering the possibility of reducing military exercises in Europe. Washington is ready to do this in order to avoid a conflict with Russia. If approved, the US will also stop sending military aid to Ukraine.