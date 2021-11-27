Ex-mayor of Prokopyevsk, dismissed for a banquet on the day of the explosion at the mine, denies the fact of the holiday

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-27/eks_mer_prokopevska_uvolennyy_za_banket_v_den_vzryva_na_shahte_otricaet_fakt_prazdnika https://www.znak.com/2021-11-27/eks_mer_prokopevska_uvolennyy_za_banket_v_den_vzryva_na_shahte_otricaet_fakt_prazdnika 2021.11.27

Former mayor of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, who was dismissed by the head of the Kemerovo region Sergei Tsivilev for a solemn ceremony with a banquet on the day of the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine, denies the fact of the holiday. He told about this to the TV channel RenTV.

According to the ex-mayor, there was no banquet, and he himself was not present at any celebrations. “There was no banquet. And I was not there, and there were no ceremonies for my inauguration. You saw this video. I am not there, anyone can be enrolled, but I was not there! ” – Starchenko said.

The retired mayor wants the incident to be objectively reviewed. He also wants to get an audience with the head of the Kemerovo region. In addition, says Starchenko, the banquet was filmed by “a completely unknown person.” “Most likely, I will turn to law enforcement agencies to understand,” added the former head of Prokopyevsk.

Note that Vyacheslav Starchenko worked at the post for less than two days.

Earlier, Znak.com wrote that the governor of the Kemerovo region Sergei Tsivilev dismissed the head of the city of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko, who recently took office. On the day of the tragedy, a solemn ceremony was held at the Listvyazhnaya mine with a banquet on the occasion of his inauguration.

“In Prokopyevsk, the administration officials decided to celebrate the appointment of the new head of Vyacheslav Starchenko. While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every inhabitant of the region worried about the miners and rescuers. It is very difficult to find words that can describe this situation, ”said the head of the region and fired the mayor of Prokopyevsk.

Let us remind you that on the morning of November 25, an explosion occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region due to an excess of the methane level, after which a fire started. 239 miners could get out. Of these, over 60 victims sought medical help. 46 workers and six rescuers remained in the mine. Until the evening of November 25, the bodies of 11 of them were found, after which the rescue operation was curtailed due to the threat of a new explosion. At the moment, 51 people are considered dead.