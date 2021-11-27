https://ria.ru/20211127/prokopevsk-1761025957.html
Ex-mayor of Prokopyevsk was expelled from the party for a banquet during mourning
NOVOSIBIRSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The mayor of Kuzbass Prokopyevsk, Vyacheslav Starchenko, and the speaker of the city council, Natalya Burdina, were expelled from the United Russia party because of a banquet held during mourning for those killed at the Listvyazhnaya mine. RIA Novosti was told about this by the secretary of the Kuzbass regional department of the United Russia, Senator Alexei Sinitsyn. “The Presidium of the Regional Political Council of the Kuzbass Regional Branch of the United Russia party on November 26 decided to expel the head of the city of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Viktorovich Starchenko and Chairman of the Council of People’s Deputies Natalia Alexandrovna Burdina from the party membership. “- he said. The interlocutor of the agency noted that it was they who were responsible for the execution of the decision of the governor of Kuzbass to declare mourning.” Both of them will also leave their municipal posts, “Sinitsyn added. on the occasion of his appointment to the post during the mourning period announced from 26 to 28 November. As a result, the official was dismissed – he worked as mayor for only a day. In the morning of November 25, smoke started at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the city of Belovo, and there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, and the mine rescuers went after the rest. Preliminary, the cause of the accident was a methane explosion. According to the latest data, 46 miners and five mine rescuers died as a result of the accident. Earlier it was reported that there are 53 people in hospitals: 38 workers and 15 rescuers. At the same time, as the Ministry of Health of Russia said on Saturday, 60 patients remain in hospitals of the Kemerovo region, four of them are in serious condition; another 12 receive outpatient medical care. Today, in the Central District Court of Kemerovo, hearings have begun on the case of an emergency. Four out of five defendants have already been arrested.
“On November 26, the Presidium of the Regional Political Council of the Kuzbass Regional Branch of the United Russia Party decided to expel the head of the city of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Viktorovich Starchenko and the Chairman of the Council of People’s Deputies Natalya Alexandrovna Burdina from the party membership,” he said.
The interlocutor of the agency noted that it was they who were responsible for the implementation of the decision of the governor of Kuzbass to declare mourning.
“Both of them will also leave their municipal posts,” Sinitsyn added.
According to the latest data, 46 miners and five rescuers died as a result of the accident. Earlier it was reported that there are 53 people in hospitals: 38 workers and 15 rescuers. At the same time, as the Ministry of Health of Russia said on Saturday, 60 patients remain in hospitals of the Kemerovo region, four of them are in serious condition; another 12 receive outpatient medical care.
Today, in the Central District Court of Kemerovo, hearings began on the case of an emergency. Four out of five defendants have already been arrested.
