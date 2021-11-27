Ex-mayor of Prokopyevsk was expelled from United Russia for a banquet during mourning in Kuzbass

Ex-mayor of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Starchenko was expelled from United Russia because of a banquet in honor of his appointment, which took place during mourning due to the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine. This was announced by the secretary of the regional branch of the party, Senator Alexei Sinitsyn.

“The Presidium of the Regional Political Council of the Kuzbass regional branch of the United Russia party on November 26 made a decision to expel the head of the city of Prokopyevsk Vyacheslav Viktorovich Starchenko and the chairman of the Council of People’s Deputies Natalia Aleksandrovna Burdina from the party members,” RIA Novosti Sinitsyna quotes.

According to him, “they were responsible for the execution of the decision of the Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev to declare mourning.”

Sinitsyn stressed that Starchenko and Burdina will also leave their municipal posts.

Tsivilev had previously stated that Starchenko had been dismissed after hosting a banquet in honor of his appointment during the mourning period in connection with the state of emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine.

On November 25, an accident occurred at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, as a result of which 51 people died.

According to preliminary data, the explosion of methane is considered the cause of the emergency at the mine. The Investigative Committee has already opened a case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees.

Two criminal cases will be investigated in the central office of the UK.