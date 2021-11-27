“Fast and Furious 10” may get a silly name

Most recently, the face of the franchise “The fast and the furiousVin Diesel has hinted at a possible title for the upcoming tenth – and if it turns out to be true, it will ideally continue the trend of the series regarding silly titles.

This year “The fast and the furious“Returned to the screens with the release of the ninth part, which has already brought Universal Studios more than $ 700 million worldwide, despite the coronavirus pandemic. And she became the final one before the finale, which consists of two films.

Few people know, but the history of the unexplained names of the projects of the saga is almost as old as the series itself. If the first film quickly became a classic, then something unusual began after it: funny “Double afterburner“, Spin-off in the form of”Tokyo Drift“And a soft reboot in the form of the fourth part, and more of it, the franchise more and more turned into an action movie, where the laws of physics and gravity were completely absent. Some of the titles, by the way, very well described what was happening, but not all; the only thing that unites them is inconsistency and the incredible mention of two keywords (Fast and Furious) from the name of the franchise.

Speaking of titles, Vin Diesel recently posted an unusual post on social networks, showing what his son’s hair looks like after a haircut. He had “FX” shaved on his head, and the actor himself shared his excitement for the tenth film and clarified the meaning of the number 10, which he called “divine.”

Fans of the network immediately suggested that the official name “Fast and Furious 10“- Fx (“Fast & Furious: X“). If this turns out to be true, which seems highly likely, it will be another silly title for the franchise, but at the same time it will be a great title for the penultimate part of the main series.

If “Fast and Furious 10“Will eventually be called Fx, it is not a fact that this will be the full title of the film. Of course, despite the fact that Vin Diesel says that 10 is the end of the cycle, we are also waiting for “Fast and Furious 11“Is indeed the last film in the saga, despite the less round number.

The name seems a little strange because the term FX stands for special effects in film and sound recording. And the cable TV channel, which is now owned by Disney, also has this name.

In any case, will there be “Fast and Furious 10“Be called Fx or otherwise, the tape should definitely be an incredible sight. Its release is currently slated for April 2023, and filming will begin next January.

Do you think can Fx turn out to be the name “Fast and Furious 10“? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!