For the first time, the European Union included a Russian airline on the “black list”

The European Union has included the Russian airline Skol on the “black list”. This was reported on the official website of the EU.

The Russian company was included in the list “due to concerns about its ability to comply with international standards.” Skol became the first Russian airline on the list, with a total of 97 companies included, most of them registered in Africa and the Middle East.

Skol was established in 2000, and its fleet consists mainly of helicopters that fly in western Siberia for the benefit of oil and gas companies.

In June 2021, the airline began operating flights on the Kaliningrad-Minsk route on L-410 aircraft.

In August of this year, the FTS filed a bankruptcy lawsuit against Skola, but later the company announced the payment of 193 million rubles of debt. In October 2020, the Moscow Arbitration Court ruled to collect 477 million rubles from the carrier against debt under transport lease agreements. In June of this year, the Federal Air Transport Agency banned the company from using 35 aircraft due to non-fulfillment of obligations under lease agreements.

Preview photo: “Skol”